The Witcher 4 will be released in 2028

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There's no doubt that Grand Theft Auto VI is currently the most anticipated game in the world, but what comes next? A strong contender is The Elder Scrolls VI, but perhaps number two on the list is The Witcher 4?

CD Projekt Red will be on-site at Gamescom, and as we wait for the German gaming expo to kick off, CEO Michał Nowakowski has now shared a message giving us the first concrete release window for the game:

"Now, I know you're eager to learn when it's coming. That's the question we're hearing from you all the time. So while we're not showing The Witcher 4 at the event and we're not ready to share an exact date, I can tell you this. The Witcher 4 is targeting a 2028 release window."

In short, it seems we're about two years away from the launch, which isn't an unreasonably long wait at all, but Nowakowski understands that fans are eager and concludes:

"I know it's a bit of a wait and you'd love to play it sooner, but let the team cook. It will be worth the wait. Until then, there will be plenty more of The Witcher to come, including Songs of the Past when it launches in 2027. And you can be sure Gamescom is also in our plans for the coming years. See you on the path!"