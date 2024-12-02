The Witcher 4 will be "better, bigger, greater than The Witcher 3"

HQ

Just last week, Polish powerhouse developer CD Projekt Red confirmed that it had entered full production on Project Polaris, AKA The Witcher 4, meaning work has commenced on the most demanding and crucial part of the development process. With this in mind, CDPR's CEO Michał Nowakowski recently spoke to Eurogamer to outline just how we can expect the game to stack up compared to the developer's most recent projects.

After touching on why CDPR is leaving behind its RED Engine in favour of Unreal Engine 5 for The Witcher 4, which is mostly due to then being able to share experience and expertise according to Nowakowski, he then made a bold promise:

"The only thing I will say is that changing the tech for us does not change the fact that we always will be ambitious. And the next game we do will not be smaller, and it will not be worse. So it will be better, bigger, greater than The Witcher 3, it will be better than Cyberpunk - because for us, it's unacceptable [to launch that way]. We don't want to go back."

Nowakowski also promised that The Witcher 4 will debut on console at the same time as PC, and that CDPR is installing a new reviewing process internally to ensure that it avoids the mistakes that it made with Cyberpunk 2077's launch.