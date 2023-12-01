The Witcher 4 will "be an excellent entry point" for new fans

HQ

Many gamers are hesitant to jump into a video game franchise that have many sequels as it could be hard to get in to the world, characters and story. This is something CD Projekt Red seems to be very well aware of, and in a new interview over at Lega Nerd (thanks Wccftech), director Sebastian Kalemba says the next installation in The Witcher series will be a great entry point for people who haven't played any of the previous installations, while also clearly implying Geralt will be an important part of the story:

"I believe I can say it'll be an excellent entry point for many players, without forgetting the long-time fans who still wish to follow Geralt's adventures."

Kalemba also says the bar has been set very high as CD Projekt Red wants to break new ground when The Witcher returns to the game industry:

"We want to go beyond them. We want to try and do something new compared to what's currently in roleplaying games, especially since we work within that genre and target RPG fans"

Sounds really good to us, but what do you think?