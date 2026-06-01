The Witcher 4 unlikely to get any expansions, says CD Projekt Red

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Unlike The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which will by this time next year have its third expansion, we won't be seeing any major DLC released for The Witcher 4. At least, that appears to be the case with developer CD Projekt Red's plans, as the company is just too busy.

As confirmed in the full call revealing its latest financial earnings (via GamesRadar+), CEO Michał Nowakowski said "it would be difficult, to be very honest, for us to add an expansion to the upcoming trilogy." He also noted the "ambitious" plans for the company to release the second and third games in Ciri's Witcher trilogy within six years of the first game coming out. We're also expected to get a new Cyberpunk game within that timeframe, too.

The first three Witcher games came out within eight years of the first game's release, but by the time the third game rolled around it seemed like CD Projekt Red had found its ultimate footing with the franchise. Now, it not only has to build on what a fair amount of gamers would call one of the best titles ever released, but it also wants to drop the next two follow-up games in an even shorter time frame than its first Witcher trilogy.

CD Projekt Red has a lot more money and manpower these days, but it's also splitting its resources between The Witcher and Cyberpunk. We'll have to see how its ambitions play out, but right now we're just hoping The Witcher 4 lives up to lofty expectations, with or without an expansion.