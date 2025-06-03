The Witcher 4 looks gorgeous in new gameplay

HQ

The Witcher 4 kicked off the State of Unreal presentation today, and while sometimes these presentations are more about showing the technology than the player experience, we've got a load of interesting details about Ciri's adventure in CD Projekt Red's RPG sequel.

We began with a cinematic trailer, which led to Ciri walking through the mountainous and forest-filled region of Kovir, which we'll get to explore. We'll do so on horseback, with our new mount Kelpie.

<social>https://www.youtube.com/live/AjikvaR0i34</social>

We also got a look at the details in the world, as well as a settlement which shows a bunch of NPCs interacting with one another and going about their daily lives. We get one more check-in with Ciri, showing her hunting a manticore with a huge city in the background.

The Witcher 4 is in development for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.