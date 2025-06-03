English
The Witcher 4

The Witcher 4 looks gorgeous in new gameplay

We've got our first look at the new region of Kovir and an additional look at all the tech going into making it.

HQ

The Witcher 4 kicked off the State of Unreal presentation today, and while sometimes these presentations are more about showing the technology than the player experience, we've got a load of interesting details about Ciri's adventure in CD Projekt Red's RPG sequel.

We began with a cinematic trailer, which led to Ciri walking through the mountainous and forest-filled region of Kovir, which we'll get to explore. We'll do so on horseback, with our new mount Kelpie.

<social>https://www.youtube.com/live/AjikvaR0i34</social>

We also got a look at the details in the world, as well as a settlement which shows a bunch of NPCs interacting with one another and going about their daily lives. We get one more check-in with Ciri, showing her hunting a manticore with a huge city in the background.

The Witcher 4 is in development for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.

The Witcher 4

