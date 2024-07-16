The Witcher 4 is "the most advanced" game CD Projekt Red is currently working on

HQ

We already know that CD Projekt Red has a lot on their plate right now, including a remake of the first The Witcher, but also The Witcher 4, a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 and the more mysterious Project Sirius - and probably more projects.

However, it seems that the upcoming The Witcher 4 is in a league of its own among all the games they are now working on, because in an interview on the Flow Games podcast, associate game director Paweł Sasko reveals that the title is "the most advanced of all of those".

Of course, that sounds very promising, but unfortunately there seems to be a long way to go before we get to play it. The company recently stated that it expects to start full production late this year, and after that it will probably take several more years before it is finished.

Thanks GamesRadar