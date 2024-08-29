The Witcher 4 is about to enter full production

HQ

As you probably know, CD Projekt Red has several different projects in the works, including a remake of the first The Witcher and a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel. Perhaps the most exciting of those , however, is The Witcher 4 (internally called Project Polaris).

On Wednesday night, we finally got some signs of life from the latter. Insider Hazzador Gamin points out on Threads that the Polish powerhouse has announced that pre-production of The Witcher 4 is coming to an end and that full production is now starting. CD Projekt Red head Michał Nowakowski explains in a press release:

"Work on Polaris is progressing - its development team is nearing a major milestone which will mark the end of the preproduction phase. The first half of the year was also a busy period for our Boston studio, which is laying the groundwork for Project Orion - a new game set in the Cyberpunk universe"

This means that work on the actual development is now underway and hopefully this means that we can look forward to some clues via upcoming job listings, and possibly the occasional rumor that finds its way out of CD Projekt Red. However, it will still likely be at least two years before we actually see anything official.