The Witcher 4 has over 300 developers working on it at CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 4, one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming RPGs, remains mostly shrouded in mystery. Apart from the teaser image we got a while back, there's not been much in terms of new information.

However, it seems work is ramping up at CD Projekt Red. A new earnings report from the company tells us that around 330 developers are working on the game. By mid-2024, that number is expected to increase to over 400.

This means that even now around half of the studio is working on the next Witcher game. Hopefully soon we can hear more about the story, environment, and more as we anticipate our return to the world of monsters and monster hunters.