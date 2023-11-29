Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Witcher 4

The Witcher 4 has over 300 developers working on it at CD Projekt Red

Almost half the studio is now working on the return to the Continent.

HQ

The Witcher 4, one of the most hotly anticipated upcoming RPGs, remains mostly shrouded in mystery. Apart from the teaser image we got a while back, there's not been much in terms of new information.

However, it seems work is ramping up at CD Projekt Red. A new earnings report from the company tells us that around 330 developers are working on the game. By mid-2024, that number is expected to increase to over 400.

This means that even now around half of the studio is working on the next Witcher game. Hopefully soon we can hear more about the story, environment, and more as we anticipate our return to the world of monsters and monster hunters.

The Witcher 4

