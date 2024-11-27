The Witcher 4 has entered full production

HQ

The Witcher fans rejoice! As part of its latest financial report, Polish powerhouse developer CD Projekt Red has affirmed that Project Polaris, which is what many are dubbing The Witcher 4, has entered its full production phase. This means the hundreds of developers that have been attached to the game for the past few months are now shifting their efforts onto what is often regarded as the most complex and important stage of a game's creation.

Speaking about this move, Sebastian Kalemba, game director on The Witcher for CD Projekt Red, has taken to X to state: "I'm thrilled to announce that Project Polaris has entered the full-scale production phase! With new challenges just around the corner, it's the talented and hard-working people who make me believe we can together make the upcoming Witcher Saga a remarkable experience. No stopping now! Stay tuned for what's on the other side of the coin!"

We don't yet know how long CD Projekt Red intends to spend in the production phase, but a reasonable guess is that the developers will be busy for a couple of years, sculpting what many hope to be the next great RPG experience.