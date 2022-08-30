The Witcher 4 gets stunning fan concept with Unreal Engine 5

HQ

While it will probably be a while before we get to see any sign of life from The Witcher 4, which CD Projekt Red officially announced earlier this year, we still might get a glimpse of things to come in a new fan made video.

As has already been confirmed, CD Projekt Red's game engine REDengine that was used in The Witcher trilogy as well as Cyberpunk 2077, has been switched out for Unreal Engine 5 for The Witcher 4. TeaserPlay has now created a fan made interpretation of what the fourth game could look like with pretty much all the features the game engine has to offer, including "Lumen, Nanite, Ray Tracing and Metahuman".

Check it out below, it's pretty impressive stuff.