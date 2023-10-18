The Witcher 4 developer does not want to repeat Cyberpunk 2077's mistakes

HQ

While we all know Cyberpunk 2077 is fixed now, for a long time console players just couldn't enjoy the game due to poor performance and bugs aplenty. Now that Phantom Liberty is out and a good chunk of CD Projekt Red is already working on The Witcher 4 AKA Polaris, the developer is looking to avoid making the same mistakes again.

"It's about ensuring we're on top of certain things from the start," said engineering director Colin Walder when speaking about how the studio can improve on future games. "Take consoles, for example; we need to make sure they're functioning from the get-go."

Speaking to Inven Global, Walder continued: "For our next project, Polaris, we're already running our demos and internal reviews on the console from the very beginning. This is a step we only took later in Cyberpunk's development."

These all sound like positive steps forward. The Witcher 4 or Polaris isn't going to be landing anytime soon, by the looks of things, but it's good to know that steps are being taken to ensure there's not another disastrous launch in the works.