The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3's Yennefer joins the Nendoroids figurine lineup

Starting October, you'll be able to have The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Yennefer move into your display cabinet.

Are you a fan of video game figurines - specifically chibi figurines - of your favourite games? Are you also a fan of displaying them? If so, you've most likely heard of the Nendoroid lineup of chibi figurines and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Yennefer is joining the lineup shortly.

Accompanying Geralt, who has already been Nendoroidified, the powerful sorceress will be made into a figurine in October but pre-orders are open right now and will stay open until July 16. Yennefer ships with a variety of accessories as well for those who wish to change her look up once she's on the shelf. If you wish to learn more, check the store page out here.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

