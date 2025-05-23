The Witcher 3's 10th anniversary celebrated with controllers and a Dynamic Background for Xbox

HQ

Earlier this week, CD Projekt Red celebrated a full decade since the release of the immensely loved and acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Microsoft also wants to participate in the 10th anniversary of our last visit to the frostbitten Kaer Morhen with Geralt of Rivia, and is therefore announcing two nice treats for the fans.

The first is a duo (Xbox Wireless Controller and Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core) of specially designed Xbox controllers featuring a dark and seemingly worn theme with subtle red details featuring a Witcher logo, topped with text written in the oldest known Slavic alphabet (Glagolitic). Watch the presentation video below to check out the beauties, both of which are out now.

Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red and Microsoft are also rolling out a new free Dynamic Theme for Xbox Series S/X. A worthy way to pay tribute to one of the most beloved games of the last decade. Check out the Bluesky post below to see the image used.