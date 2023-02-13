The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen genitals were an "unintended result" according to CD Projekt Red

HQ

Over the past few days, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt community has been absolutely shaken after discovering that genitals had been added to the female models in the game. This was noticed on the few nude character models (including the human version of the Crones) in the title, which previously used Barbie doll-like smoothed over genital regions, but when this discovery was made, many assumed that it was intentional, as the game doesn't stray from nudity.

However, this does seem to have been a mistake, as developer CD Projekt Red has now sent an email to Kotaku to clarify the genital additions, where it has stated that this was an "unintended result" of mixing "community-sourced mods" with the other enhancements made by the studio.

CD Projekt Red stated: "The next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt features several community-sourced mods not created by CD PROJEKT RED, on top of numerous enhancements created and implemented by the studio internally. Merging everything together was a complex process and the textures in question are an unintended result present in the release version. This is something we are working to address."

So long story short, it looks like the community dubbed "Cronussies" will soon be removed.