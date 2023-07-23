The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen content is now available on Nintendo Switch

HQ

CD Projekt Red has announced that it has finally brought the Next-Gen Update content for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to the Nintendo Switch version of the game. This doesn't mean that the Switch will now be running at the same resolutions and frame rates as the PS5 and Xbox Series editions of the title, but it does mean that you can now use the Netflix show-inspired outfits and the other content additions in the version.

This all comes as part of Patch 4.04, which is also addressing a bunch of bugs and issues across all platforms, including that of the funky-looking grass and the strange fog issues that have been noticed.

For the Switch, this edition will now also support cross-progression with other editions of the game, meaning you can now seamlessly switch between PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch editions thanks to cloud-saved data.

To see the full slate of fixes made in this patch, check out the full notes here.