The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's latest Next-Gen patch promises more performance fixes

Another patch has rolled out for the Next-Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and like the former one, this once again brings a variety of fixes aimed at improving performance across the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series editions of the game.

Known as Patch 4.02, this promises improvements to improve the Performance Mode on current-gen platforms, on top of squashing a ton of different bugs. The PC edition can look forward to better stabilisation when playing with DX12, as well as few bug fixes to boot.

Both PC and consoles can also look forward to more impressive water reflections now, as well as an option to fiddle with motion blur, and a few different quests and localisation issues that have been causing trouble have also been sorted across all platforms as well.

As was the case with the last patch, CD Projekt Red did also reveal that Patch 4.02 also includes a few minor fixes as well that didn't make the cut on the actual update notes.