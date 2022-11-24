Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's free next-gen update arrives on December 14

And here's what it adds.

HQ

CD Projekt Red is set to deliver on its promise. Following quite a lengthy wait, the Polish developer said that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would be getting its next-gen update by the end of 2022, and just in time for the holidays, the team will be serving this up.

As revealed in a dedicated stream yesterday evening, its has been stated that the free update will be coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series on December 14, and as for what it's offering, this includes:


  • Multiple visual modes. Performance Mode for 60fps gameplay, and a Quality Mode for 30fps with Ray-Tracing.

  • Added camera options.

  • A dedicated Photo Mode.

  • Extra controller layout options, and better control inputs, such as being able to have Geralt sprint by clicking in an analog stick.

  • Quick magic casting techniques.

  • Better map filtering methods.

  • Cross-progression between PS5 and Xbox Series.

  • New quests, including the one relating to the Netflix series, where a new armour set, sword, and Dandelion costume will be offered.

The finer details regarding all of these changes will be conveyed closer to the actual launch date, but regardless, it does seem to be quite the extensive improvement to an already stellar game.

HQ
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

