The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's cross-platform mod support update has been delayed to 2026

HQ

As CD Projekt Red has been celebrating 10 years since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt launched this year, the Polish studio promised "one more patch" for the game, an update that would introduce cross-platform mod support on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It was expected to launch sometime in 2025, but this will no longer be the case as it has been delayed until 2026.

In the FAQ page for the planned update, a new statement adds the following:

"We originally planned to introduce cross-platform mod support for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year, but the rollout is now shifting to 2026.

"We apologize for the delay and will share more details as we get closer to the release. Thank you for your patience!"

The firm date for the arrival of this update is not shared, but the good news is that The Witcher fans don't have long to wait until more in the universe makes its arrival, as the fourth season of the Netflix live-action show, now starring Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia, arrives at the end of October, and there's even a new comic coming out at the start of the New Year.