Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series in December

The new consoles and strong PCs will look and run a lot better, as well as include new content.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

CD Projekt Red har delayed the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt time and time again, but the developers have seemed very confident about making the planned fourth quarter release lately. There's apparently a good reason for that.

The team has revealed that the new-gen/next-gen versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set to launch on December 14. It's also reiterated that those of us who already own the game on PS4 and/or Xbox One will get this upgrade for free. More details and videos will be shared in a stream sometime next week, but we already know these new versions will include new content inspired by the Netflix show.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Related texts

2
The Witcher 3: Blood and WineScore

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"If this little sojourn to Toussaint is to be our final adventure with the silver-haired monster slayer, then it's a fitting conclusion."



Loading next content