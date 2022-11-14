The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series in December

HQ

CD Projekt Red har delayed the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt time and time again, but the developers have seemed very confident about making the planned fourth quarter release lately. There's apparently a good reason for that.

The team has revealed that the new-gen/next-gen versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is set to launch on December 14. It's also reiterated that those of us who already own the game on PS4 and/or Xbox One will get this upgrade for free. More details and videos will be shared in a stream sometime next week, but we already know these new versions will include new content inspired by the Netflix show.