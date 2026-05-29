The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt third expansion officially confirmed to take the stage at this year's Gamescom

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Just this week we saw the announcement that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was getting a third and (almost definitely) final expansion in Songs of the Past. We've got nothing but a title and a poster to go off for now, but recently we also got confirmation of when we'd see more of the return of Geralt.

As posted by Geoff Keighley on Twitter/X, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past is going to be revealed at Gamescom. Considering Keighley revealed this, it's likely that the expansion's reveal will be a part of Opening Night Live, held on the 25th of August. There's no other information given, but we're hopeful we'll see a release date slapped on Songs of the Past as well. Perhaps even a playable demo for fans at the showcase.

Songs of the Past is set to release in 2027, and as it's allegedly meant to act as a sort of bridge between The Witcher IV and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, it's possible this then means the former game will release some time in 2028 rather than next year. We'll have to wait and see, but even if a double Witcher release year sounds like the dream, it might be too good to be true.