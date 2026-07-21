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It was confirmed a couple of months ago CD Projekt Red was in fact in the process of making another (and very, very, very likely) final expansion for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, with this known as Songs of the Past. Ahead of this confirmation, as rumours were going rampant, many started to hope this expansion would launch sometime in 2026, but this was put to bed when CDPR slapped a 2027 launch window on the DLC. The Polish studio did however confirm more news on the expansion would be shared soon all the same, specifically at Gamescom.

Now we have an update on this front as CDPR has taken to social media to confirm The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past will make an appearance at Gamescom Opening Night Live when the major event occurs at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST on August 25.

It's unclear if this will then lead to a larger presence for the expansion at the actual German convention, but if you have been eagerly awaiting news on what this expansion will offer, how it will extend and tie-up Geralt of Rivia's story, and also how it will set the groundwork for The Witcher 4, this appearance is likely what you want to pay attention to.