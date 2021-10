HQ

Yesterday, Jonas speculated that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were imminent because PEGI age rated them a few days ago. He was very wrong...

Because CD Projekt Red has decided to delay The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS5 and Xbox Series to the second quarter of 2022, which means we'll get it sometime between April 1 and June 30 if things go according to plan this time around.