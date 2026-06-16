The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt modders restore Gwent with new online update

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There are few better minigames in all of gaming than Gwent. In a campaign of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you could easily stack another dozen or so hours onto your playtime hunting for Gwent cards and then using them in the simple but addictive rock-paper-scissors-style card game. While the standalone game from CD Projekt Red might have been abandoned years ago, now a new form of online Gwent has returned thanks to the modders behind Witcher Online.

As spotted by Wccftech, in the mod's third major update, Witcher Online players can now delve into Gwent with their pals, just like in the base game. The mod will track which cards, decks, and heroes you have, making it feel exactly like the single-player experience, just with an opponent who's as smart as you are.

The original Gwent game was a load of fun, but had quite a lot of exploits. Spamming spy cards in the Nilfgaard or Northern Realms decks was seriously OP, and a single use of a frost weather card could basically eliminate any Monsters deck. Still, it'll be interesting to see if any new metas develop through online Gwent, and we're mainly just glad to see it back.