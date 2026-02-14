The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt mod restores huge Shani questline in Hearts of Stone

HQ

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Hearts of Stone expansion is a great little addition to Geralt's adventures through the Continent. It might not offer the scale of Blood & Wine, but some of the character work with Olgierd and particularly Gaunter O'Dimm feels like some of CD Projekt Red's finest work with The Witcher IP. One character that perhaps feels a bit left out, though, is Shani.

That's no longer the case thanks to the new Brothers in Arms collection. With the mod's most recent update, we now have a fully restored Shani storyline, where Geralt/the player can decide her fate as Gaunter O'Dimm sets his sights on our (second) favourite Witcher redhead.

As caught by YouTuber xLetalis (via PC Gamer), the new storyline allows you to decide whether Shani lives or dies in the DLC via certain dialogues and choices you can make. If you fail to warn Shani about the danger of Gaunter O'Dimm, she'll be quite literally struck down by lightning, or she can live and escape the clutches of the man that even has Geralt of Rivia quaking in his foglet-skin boots.