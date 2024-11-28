English
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt looks even better now thanks to a HD Reworked mod

It's available now and it enhances the textures, models, materials, and overall visuals of the already good-looking game.

While The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt doesn't have visuals that stack up to the very latest games, the CD Projekt Red title still looks amazing, which is a feat to be proud of considering it launched almost a decade ago. But, now thanks to a handy mod, you can make the even better looking Next-Gen version of the look even more stunning.

The mod is known as the HD Reworked Nextgen Edition, and it looks to target a variety of visual elements, including textures, materials, models, and more, all while remaining faithful to the original version and atmosphere of the acclaimed project.

In fact, mod creator Halk Hogan PL has produced a comparison video showing the game before and after installing the mod and the visual changes are very apparent. You can see that video for yourself below and even download it through Nexus Mods here.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

