The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt just got a new update

It's been around six weeks since CD Projekt Red launched the new-gen edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, allowing players to experience Geralt of Rivia's acclaimed adventure in higher resolutions and at higher frame rates on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. To this end, the developer has now released an update for the game, to tackle a bunch of the stability and performance issues plaguing the game, and also a collection of bugs.

Known as Patch 4.01, this update also applies to the PC version of the game, and as for what it does, you can see the list of fixes below:

PC-SPECIFIC



Fixed an issue where the Screen Space Reflections setting wasn't working on PC despite being turned on. Players who had previously set their SSR setting to high may notice a performance impact.



Added a new performance mode for ray-traced global illumination, which can be toggled by players with compatible hardware. It improves frame rate by prioritizing performance over range and precision.



CONSOLE-SPECIFIC



Fixed an issue where consoles could create a higher amount of saves than their set limit, resulting in various issues with saving the game or user settings being reset.



Improved Screen Space Reflections quality on next-gen consoles.



Optimized ray-traced global illumination on next-gen consoles to improve the performance of Ray Tracing Mode.



QUESTS & GAMEPLAY - Available on all platforms



Battle Preparations - Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to interact with Avallac'h during the objective "Let Avallac'h know everything's ready."



Family Matters - Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash during the transition to Ciri's Story: Out of the Shadows when speaking to the Bloody Baron.



King's Gambit - Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to participate in the fistfight with the second Vildkaarl due to an invisible obstacle.



Wine Wars: Belgaard - Added a retrofix for the issue we fixed in 4.00, where the quest couldn't be completed if the player destroyed one of the required monster nests during exploration.



A Dangerous Game - The armor in Caesar's room should now change its appearance when the Alternate Nilfgaardian Armor is turned on.



Axii Puppet - Increased the health and damage dealt by the puppet.



Adrenaline Rush mutation should now work according to its description.



Various small fixes to quests and cutscenes.



LOCALIZATION - Available on all platforms



Fixed various issues with Arabic localization.



Added the localized versions of Orianna's song "Lullaby of Woe" in Korean and Simplified Chinese.



Adjusted Priscilla's lip-sync animation to match her voice-over in Simplified Chinese during the song "The Wolven Storm".



It should be known that there are a few other changes that have been made that are regarded as so small that they didn't make it onto the patch notes this time.