The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting an official mod editor in 2024

It will arrive as a free addition to the game.

While Bethesda has been a rather vocal supporter of the modding community, specifically adding in ways for people to bring their creations and to share them widely in the main titles, CD Projekt Red has often been on a different path.

However, now the Polish game developer has revealed that it will be looking to tap into the modding community to continue extending the life cycle of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We're told that next year, at an unspecified date, we can look forward to an official mod editor debuting in the game, meaning you'll be able to download community made quests and content to continue exploring the world as Geralt of Rivia.

CD Projekt confirms that we'll hear more about the mod editor sometime next year.

