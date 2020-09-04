The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is coming to next-gen consoles

You're watching Advertisements

CD Projekt Red brings great news today by revealing on Twitter that they are going to release The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the best RPG of all time, for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X. They shared more details on what to expect on the official homepage:

"The next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content"

That sounds really good, but it actually gets better. If you already own the game (or play it via Xbox Game Pass), you won't have to pay anything for this as it is a free update. Thanks a lot, CD Projekt Red, that's how you take care of your fanbase.