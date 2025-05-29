HQ

Recently, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt celebrated its tenth anniversary. Ten years since we set out in search of Yennefer with Vesemir. Ten years since we fought the Wild Hunt to keep Ciri safe. In that time, a lot of people decided to take up silver and steel swords, as shown by the latest financial figures from developer CD Projekt Red.

In the document, CD Projekt Red confirms that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold more than 60 million copies in its ten years of being available. That's a hugely impressive number, and shows how beloved the game is by the gaming community.

In the same document, CDPR also revealed that the expansion to Cyberpunk 2077 - Phantom Liberty - has now sold more than 10 million units since launch. Again, CD Projekt Red continues to show just how popular it is. With more Witcher and Cyberpunk on the way, too, we'll have to see if either of the upcoming sequels can match the sales of The Witcher 3.