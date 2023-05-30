HQ

CD Projekt Red's The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt once held the record for most game of the year awards, so it did deservedly sell quite well even before the Netflix show arrived. Henry Cavill''s interpretation of Geralt did lead to an incredible boost, however, as the game from 2015 jumped from 20 million copies sold a few months before the show to 40 million last summer. You might think things started slowing down from there, but that's far from the case.

The Polish company reveals that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold more than 50 million copies now. Yup, it has sold an additional 10 million units the last year, a feat the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions that launched in December probably can take a large part of the credit for.

What makes this even more impressive is that the The Witcher series as a whole has sold 75+ million copies, which means the third game is two-thirds of that. No wonder The Witcher 4, The Witcher Remake and a few spin-offs are in the works with that enormous and continuous success in mind.