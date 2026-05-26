The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt gets a special anniversary livestream this thursday

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Will the long-rumored new expansion for The Witcher 3 finally be announced on Thursday? Well, something is definitely in the works, as CDPR has announced an anniversary livestream to celebrate the game, scheduled for this Thursday at 5:00 p.m CEST.

During the livestream, developers Kacper Niepokólczycki and Magdalena Zych will be participating and seem to be focusing on Toussaint in some form, the area introduced in Blood and Wine that quickly became a favorite among many of us.

Exactly what else the stream will feature remains a bit of a mystery, and CDPR has not yet revealed any details beyond the participants and the fact that it ties into Blood and Wine. But judging by previous rumors, many believe and hope that we'll be treated to both some new content and future plans related to The Witcher games.