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The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt gets a special anniversary livestream this thursday

While CDPR remains tight-lipped about what's actually planned, the focus on Toussaint has definitely raised a few eyebrows.

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Will the long-rumored new expansion for The Witcher 3 finally be announced on Thursday? Well, something is definitely in the works, as CDPR has announced an anniversary livestream to celebrate the game, scheduled for this Thursday at 5:00 p.m CEST.

During the livestream, developers Kacper Niepokólczycki and Magdalena Zych will be participating and seem to be focusing on Toussaint in some form, the area introduced in Blood and Wine that quickly became a favorite among many of us.

Exactly what else the stream will feature remains a bit of a mystery, and CDPR has not yet revealed any details beyond the participants and the fact that it ties into Blood and Wine. But judging by previous rumors, many believe and hope that we'll be treated to both some new content and future plans related to The Witcher games.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

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The Witcher 3: Blood and WineScore

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"If this little sojourn to Toussaint is to be our final adventure with the silver-haired monster slayer, then it's a fitting conclusion."



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