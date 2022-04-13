The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt delayed indefinitely on PS5 and Xbox Series

HQ

Cyberpunk 2077 showed time and time again that we can't take CD Projekt at its word, so it wasn't exactly shocking when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series edition got pushed from last fall to sometime between April and July of this year. Despite getting assurances of this still being the plan towards the end of 2021, that won't happen either.

CD Projekt reveals that they've decided to do the last bits of development of the new-gen versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt themselves after having Saber Interactive doing it up until now. This doesn't seem like it's been the plan all along, as we're told this means the PS5 and Xbox Series versions have been delayed indefinitely because the developers need to evaluate "the scope of work to be done", so I wouldn't hold my breath for anything before September at the earliest.