The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt celebrates its 10th anniversary

CD Projekt Red marks the occasion with a nostalgic new trailer.

Ten long years have passed since The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was first released - and CD Projekt Red is celebrating with a new trailer that has us (almost) shedding a nostalgic tear or two. A cavalcade of memorable moments from the game is revealed and also includes several updated scenes as well as newly recorded voices from the cast.

In the trailer, we return to Kaer Morhen, where Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer, Triss, and the rest of the colourful cast gather around a bonfire to reminisce about their adventures. As the images flash by, we hear Geralt thanking the players directly.

CD Projekt Red has not announced any new version or expansion, but this is only to celebrate and remind us of the huge impact the game has had, because there is no doubt that few other games have managed to combine storytelling, open world and emotional weight in the same way as The Witcher 3.

What are your favourite memories of the game?

