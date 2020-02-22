The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt allows for save file transfers

This week The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt received an update that deserved some attention as Saber Interactive (the developers were responsible for the port of the Switch version) prepared some surprises for their players. Game version 3.6 now empowers the hybrid version with touch controls, while additional graphics options and performance optimizations have been introduced as well. While these things are already cool, fans were really happy to learn that they can now transfer their save files between the Switch and PC versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

It is now possible to upload your savegames into the cloud and download them from another device. However, PC saves (Steam / GOG) run the risk of not being recognized on the Switch. Possible causes for this are installed mods with which users have individualized their gaming experience. According to US Gamer, CD Projekt Red has already ruled out the possibility that users of the Xbox or Playstation family can also transfer their saved files to other devices in the future.

The Switch version of the title was released last August and was very well received by the community. According to a recent report by the US market researchers from the NPD Group, the large open-world role-playing game made five times as much profit in late 2019 as in the previous year. This is mainly due to the Nintendo community, although the Netflix series should also have had some influence (read more about that here).