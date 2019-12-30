The Witcher 3 sets concurrent player record 4 years after launch

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released all the way back in 2015, and in the meantime, it has proved to be one of the most durable games of this generation. That popularity prompted Netflix to make a TV show based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, which aired on the streaming channel just before the holidays (you can read our review of episodes 1-5 right here).

Geralt's appearance on the small screen has obviously made an impression on people, and as a result of the TV show, the game has seen a spike in activity over on Steam, where this week the game broke its own concurrent player count, almost five years after the RPG first launched. Impressive stuff.

CDPR's Marcin Momot revealed the news on Twitter yesterday, when he highlighted that around 95,000 players were playing The Witcher 3 at the same time. And that's just on Steam - the game is also playable on GOG, it was recently added to Xbox Game Pass, and no doubt one or two people are playing on PS4 and Nintendo Switch (where the game landed earlier this year).

All told, Wild Hunt is still proving popular with players years after launch, and we expect there are a few TV execs looking at player engagement stats like this and daydreaming.