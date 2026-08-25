The Witcher 3 Remastered launches as a free upgrade this September

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Geralt refuses to retire. As if the new expansion wasn't enough, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Remastered has now also been announced. It launches this September as a free upgrade for everyone who already owns the game.

The new version gives the now eleven-year-old RPG another technical and visual overhaul. The list of improvements is extensive, including significantly upgraded graphics and gameplay. In other words, it sounds like a pretty good reason to return to Geralt's epic adventure.

On top of that, we also have Songs of the Past, the new expansion in which Doug Cockle returns as Geralt more than a decade after the original game's launch. The expansion follows Blood and Wine, which was previously considered the final chapter of Geralt's story.

How excited are you?