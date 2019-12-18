Cookies

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 included in December's Game Pass additions

Console Game Pass subscribers get a lot of games to play on their Xbox One this month, including CD Projekt Red's RPG.

Microsoft has been adding more and more games to the Game Pass library for both PC and Xbox One this year, and now Microsoft has reminded us of the December titles for Game Pass for consoles, including none other than Untitled Goose Game, which landed on the service yesterday.

Tomorrow we're also getting the fifth episode of Life is Strange 2, Pillars of Eternity, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt as well, so there are plenty of big titles to enjoy this month if you're a subscriber on Xbox One.

We're also told that Tecmo Bowl Throwback and Headlander are going to leave soon, so you might want to try those out if you're interested.

With The Witcher's Netflix series debuting this week as well, it's the perfect time to either replay CD Projekt Red's RPG or try it out for the first time, before Henry Cavill brings Geralt to life on-screen.

Is this a good month for Game Pass?

