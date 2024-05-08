The Witcher 3 gets REDkit mod tool on the 21st of May

HQ

Despite being nearly a decade old, new and exciting features are still launching for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Later this month, we'll be getting access to REDkit, a new modding tool that helps creators make their game more flexible and inventive.

While mods have been around for years on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Nexus, this allows for an easier transition into modding and development from someone who lacks experience. It'll also hopefully make the whole modding process a bit smoother.

If you're a console player, unfortunately this tool is only launching for PC users, but it will be free for those who wish to use it when it launches on the 21st of May.