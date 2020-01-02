The Witcher 3 gets combat-enhancing Redux mod on PC

The success of The Witcher series on Netflix has prompted an explosion of activity, with the game setting its all-time concurrent player record on Steam more than four years after launch. With so many people playing on PC, even after all these years, we figured you might be interested in hearing about a new mod that makes the combat in Wild Hunt much more nuanced and challenging.

The so-called Redux mod, which can only be played from the start of a New Game (and not an NG+), includes stat changes to enemies, an increased focus on adrenaline, a new 'fatigue' system, a 'damage over time resistance' system, a 'progressive' sign damage scaling system, and a bunch of other tweaks to make the game feel more inline with Witcher lore.

As the mod's author wrote on Nexus Mods, "a witcher with no potions is half a witcher," which explains the renewed focus on alchemy. Players will have to prepare more carefully before battle, and combat itself will be much more nuanced. Here are the main talking points:

Combat: Adrenaline is a much more important factor in this tree and can now lead to some very powerful abilities. To balance, it is significantly harder to generate and much easier to lose. A character who invests no points in this tree will find it difficult to generate 3 Adrenaline Points.

Signs: The scaling of sign damage and effects with sign intensity has been modified and some skills have been re-worked/overhauled in light of this. Without investing points into this tree, you will likely find signs to be less useful than in vanilla. Conversely, investing points into this tree will give you very powerful signs.

Alchemy: Toxicity has been re-worked significantly to be more in line with the Witcher 2. You can no longer get really high levels of toxicity and just chug potions. You have to tactically and carefully decide which potion to take and when. Considering this, potions on the whole are a lot more powerful and useful. Decoctions have also been re-worked to be less situational and have more impact.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was one of our top five favourite games of the last decade, and you can read more about the new Netflix TV show right here.