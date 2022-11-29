The Witcher 3 gets a MegaConstrux collector's set

HQ

While Lego is currently have pretty much all major popcultural brands, the competitor MegaConstrux is still getting several beloved franchises to make toys out of. It's often more violent stuff, which Lego does not seem to be interested in, and as a result you can get MegaConstrux sets based on Gears of Wa, Halo, Masters of the Universe and soon also The Witcher.

A collector's set based on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was just announced on Instagram which lets us build our "own scene from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt". No more details are known others than it will launch "soon", but you can check it out below.