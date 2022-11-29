Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 gets a MegaConstrux collector's set

The Lego challenger strikes again with a good looking brand based on a more adult theme.

While Lego is currently have pretty much all major popcultural brands, the competitor MegaConstrux is still getting several beloved franchises to make toys out of. It's often more violent stuff, which Lego does not seem to be interested in, and as a result you can get MegaConstrux sets based on Gears of Wa, Halo, Masters of the Universe and soon also The Witcher.

A collector's set based on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was just announced on Instagram which lets us build our "own scene from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt". No more details are known others than it will launch "soon", but you can check it out below.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

