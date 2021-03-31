The Witcher 3 for PS5 and Xbox Series coming second half of 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Before PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X was even released, CD Projekt Red confirmed that Saber Interactive is working on updated versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for the new consoles. Since then, CD Projekt Red has been busy with putting out fires regarding Cyberpunk 2077 and not said anything regarding a better looking Geralt.

Late yesterday, the studio had a strategy update, and the VP of business development Michał Nowakowski finally had some details to share. It turns out they have not forgotten about this project and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still coming for the new consoles during the second half of 2021. Nowakowski also said:

"There will be a patch adding visual quality and a few extra features and of course we're not going to charge people for a patch - it's something they're going to download and it will upgrade their game; upgrade their experience - but we're not going to ask them for extra money.

If you have your game on PC, you'll just download an update - and the game will continue to cost what it currently does on the PC market. We consider it an upgrade of the currently existing game."

The idea behind improving an old game this way is explained by the CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński, who says:

"The key thing behind this decision is to extend the lifecycle of the game. The Witcher 3 is still selling great and we believe that having it updated on par with the most recent games - or the games that will be released - is a great advantage in terms of sales over the next - who knows how many years? 5? 4? So, in the long term it will be a meaningful addition to our back catalogue."

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has sold more than 30 million units and keeping that train rolling while the second season of the Netflix series launches, does sound like a good strategy to us. Are you planning on playing it again for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series S/X, or even experience it for the first time when the patch launches?

