news
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 for next-gen in the works at Saber Interactive

After the studio's work on scaling things back for the Switch port, they've been asked to turn things up to 11 for the next-gen version.

Last week, we reported that a next-generation version of the acclaimed RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is being developed. What's more, it will be completely free if you already own the original on a current-generation console.

In a recent conference call, some more details regarding the new-gen version were shared, and it turns out that the port is being handled by Saber Interactive. CD Projekt president Adam Kicinski explained thus:

"Regarding The Witcher 3 and its next-gen version: this project is developed outside, with our proven partner who had delivered the 4K version of The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 3 for Switch, so they already know our technology very well.

"We asked them to prepare the next-gen port, and as I said during my presentation, we expect a full next-gen experience, with great next-gen features, but it doesn't interfere with next-gen development of CP, which is being done internally by the CP team, and we're confirming that CP will be released in the next-gen version."

Kicinski also added that this only applies to The Witcher 3 and not Cyberpunk 2077, which is also getting a next-generation update - but that one will be made internally:

"Well we have to differentiate two things: the current version, which will be released in November, will be playable from the beginning when next-gen consoles are released; you will be able to play the current-gen version on next-gen from day 1. And you can expect a bit higher quality than on the current gen.

"However, the full-blown next-gen version is planned for next year and it will be developed internally."

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Thanks, TweakTown.

