The Witcher 3 for next-gen in the works at Saber Interactive

Last week, we reported that a next-generation version of the acclaimed RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is being developed. What's more, it will be completely free if you already own the original on a current-generation console.

In a recent conference call, some more details regarding the new-gen version were shared, and it turns out that the port is being handled by Saber Interactive. CD Projekt president Adam Kicinski explained thus:

"Regarding The Witcher 3 and its next-gen version: this project is developed outside, with our proven partner who had delivered the 4K version of The Witcher 3 and The Witcher 3 for Switch, so they already know our technology very well.

"We asked them to prepare the next-gen port, and as I said during my presentation, we expect a full next-gen experience, with great next-gen features, but it doesn't interfere with next-gen development of CP, which is being done internally by the CP team, and we're confirming that CP will be released in the next-gen version."

Kicinski also added that this only applies to The Witcher 3 and not Cyberpunk 2077, which is also getting a next-generation update - but that one will be made internally:

"Well we have to differentiate two things: the current version, which will be released in November, will be playable from the beginning when next-gen consoles are released; you will be able to play the current-gen version on next-gen from day 1. And you can expect a bit higher quality than on the current gen.

"However, the full-blown next-gen version is planned for next year and it will be developed internally."

Thanks, TweakTown.