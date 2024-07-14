The Witcher 3 finally lets you customise your character with this mod

HQ

As it's nearly been 10 years since you first set foot on the Continent in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you might be a little tired of pulling on those same, sweaty leather boots Geralt wears. Perhaps you'd like a different look that goes beyond a beard trim, or perhaps you'd like an entirely new combat system.

This new mod from nikich340 can do all of that and more. The creator has been making the Custom Player Characters mod for The Witcher 3 for two-and-a-half years, allowing players to become their own character in the game by mix and matching NPC body elements.

You can play as a Witcher, a Witcheress (female Witcher) or a Sorceress, with the lattermost offering an entirely new magic-based combat system. If you've been looking to take on the role of a different character (even though most NPCs will still call you Geralt) now is the time.