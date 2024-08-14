English
The Witcher 3, Cult of the Lamb, Timesplitters and more join PlayStation Plus

Extra and Premium members get some amazing games next week.

Not a single month goes by without people complaining about the games added to Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, but I think it'll be far less whining about the latter's offering next week.

Sony has revealed the games PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium members can add to their library from the 20th of August, and the list includes a handful of amazing games.

For Extra subscribers:


  • Cult of the Lamb

  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

  • Ride 5

  • Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris

  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

  • Sword Art Online: Last Recollection

  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

  • Watch Dogs 2

  • Wild Hearts

Premium subscribers can in addition look forward to these:


  • Sword Art Online: Lost Song (only streaming)

  • Timesplitters

  • Timesplitters 2

  • Timesplitters 3: Future Perfect

  • Vacation Simulator

