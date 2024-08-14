The Witcher 3, Cult of the Lamb, Timesplitters and more join PlayStation Plus

HQ

Not a single month goes by without people complaining about the games added to Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, but I think it'll be far less whining about the latter's offering next week.

Sony has revealed the games PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium members can add to their library from the 20th of August, and the list includes a handful of amazing games.

For Extra subscribers:





Cult of the Lamb



Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker



Ride 5



Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris



Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet



Sword Art Online: Last Recollection



The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt



Watch Dogs 2



Wild Hearts



Premium subscribers can in addition look forward to these:

