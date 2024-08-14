The Witcher 3, Cult of the Lamb, Timesplitters and more join PlayStation Plus

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Not a single month goes by without people complaining about the games added to Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, but I think it'll be far less whining about the latter's offering next week.
Sony has revealed the games PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium members can add to their library from the 20th of August, and the list includes a handful of amazing games.
For Extra subscribers:
Premium subscribers can in addition look forward to these: