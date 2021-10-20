The Witcher 3 age rated for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X by PEGI

HQ

Last year, CD Projekt Red revealed they would make a new version of their masterpiece The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. As they currently still have a lot of work to do on Cyberpunk 2077, many people have assumed that we might have to wait a long time for the updated Witcher adventure.

Fortunately, this doesn't seem to be the case. PEGI has now age-rated the game, which is a sure sign that an announcement isn't too far off.

CD Projekt Red has always been fair to gamers, and this is fortunately something they intend to continue doing. This means you'll get a free update if you already own a previous version of the game, despite the fact that it was released back in 2015. We think more developers and publishers should follow suit instead of charging extra for these things.

Thanks GamingBolt