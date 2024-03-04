The Wire's and Jack Ryan's Wendell Pierce joins the Superman cast

HQ

Yet another name has been added to the cast list for the upcoming Superman (now just Superman, and not Superman: Legacy). The Wire and Jack Ryan's Wendell Pierce has joined the DC flick as the character of Perry White, the editor-in-chief of the fictional newspaper publication, The Daily Planet.

The Hollywood Reporter has yet to add much else about this casting announcement, but no doubt we can expect Pierce's White to be interacting quite frequently with Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and David Corenswet when he puts on his glasses and suits up as Clark Kent to clock in the 9-to-5 at the publication.

As for when Superman is expected to premiere, the film is currently in production with a debut date of July 11, 2025.