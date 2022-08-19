Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Marvel's Avengers

The Winter Soldier is coming to Marvel's Avengers

The next playable character has been named.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Following the introduction of The Mighty Thor (Jane Foster), Crystal Dynamics has announced the next playable character that will be debuting in Marvel's Avengers. Despite what many would've thought due to the previous leak/rumour and the fact that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has started premiering on Disney+, Jennifer Walters won't be the next character to debut in the title, rather it will be one of Captain America's closest friends, Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier.

As revealed in a new blog post, The Winter Soldier will make his debut in Marvel's Avengers in September, where he will come shortly after the new "No Rest for the Wicked" Warzone, as well as a new "villain-focussed adventure for all players" that is coming in Update 2.6. We're told that this will revolve around Monica, who has found M.O.D.O.K. and aims to revive the megalomaniac to use him as a weapon against the Avengers.

The Winter Soldier, while not fully revealed just yet, will be a "hybrid brawler and marksman hero". That's about all we're told about the character so far, but considering his release is weeks away, expect to hear more soon.

Otherwise, when The Winter Soldier's update debuts (this will be after Update 2.6), the developer has promised that there will also be a new activity called AIM's Cloning Lab to tackle, which will offer new gear and a higher level cap to work toward.

Marvel's Avengers

Related texts

0
Marvel's AvengersScore

Marvel's Avengers
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

"It delivers one of the best stories of this generation, one that can keep up with the most iconic storylines in the Marvel universe."



Loading next content