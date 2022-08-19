The Winter Soldier is coming to Marvel's Avengers

HQ

Following the introduction of The Mighty Thor (Jane Foster), Crystal Dynamics has announced the next playable character that will be debuting in Marvel's Avengers. Despite what many would've thought due to the previous leak/rumour and the fact that She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has started premiering on Disney+, Jennifer Walters won't be the next character to debut in the title, rather it will be one of Captain America's closest friends, Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier.

As revealed in a new blog post, The Winter Soldier will make his debut in Marvel's Avengers in September, where he will come shortly after the new "No Rest for the Wicked" Warzone, as well as a new "villain-focussed adventure for all players" that is coming in Update 2.6. We're told that this will revolve around Monica, who has found M.O.D.O.K. and aims to revive the megalomaniac to use him as a weapon against the Avengers.

The Winter Soldier, while not fully revealed just yet, will be a "hybrid brawler and marksman hero". That's about all we're told about the character so far, but considering his release is weeks away, expect to hear more soon.

Otherwise, when The Winter Soldier's update debuts (this will be after Update 2.6), the developer has promised that there will also be a new activity called AIM's Cloning Lab to tackle, which will offer new gear and a higher level cap to work toward.