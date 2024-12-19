The Winter Sale on Steam starts this afternoon

HQ

Now that the bank accounts were about to start recovering after Black Friday's great deals, Valve has decided that it can still squeeze a little more out of your wallet.

Steam is releasing its traditional Winter Sale today, 19 December at 18:00 GMT/19:00 CET, so you can stock up your digital game library with current and older titles at rock-bottom prices. At the moment it's not known which games will be "the most wanted", but we'll be back this evening, as is also Gamereactor's tradition, to bring you the most interesting deals.

Is your digital wallet ready for the Steam Winter Sale 2024?