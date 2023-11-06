Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
The winners of the Scottish Game Awards 2023 have been revealed
The ceremony looked to celebrate the brightest and best in the Scottish game development scene.
HQ
Last week was Scottish Games Week 2023, and as part of that annual celebration that looks to highlight the best and brightest in the Scottish video game development scene, the Scottish Game Awards 2023 were also held.
The ceremony looked to celebrate games in a multitude of categories, and now that the event is over and completed, we can tell you all about who has won which award. Here are the winners.
Art and Animation - Skye Tales - Puny Astronaut
Audio - Eschaton - Jabuga
Best Small-Budget Game - The Longest Walk - Alexander Tarvet
Best Large-Budget Game - Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot - The London Case - Blazing Griffin
Creativity - Marion's Journey - Chimera Tales
Technical Achievement - Viewfinder - Matt Stark
Spirit of Scotland - Skye Tales - Puny Astronaut
Pure Quality - Blinnk and the Vacuum of Space - Changing Day
Best Educational Programme - Online Diploma Programme (Game Design) - Robert Gordon College
Best Educator - Dr. Thomas Hainey - University of West Scotland
Diversity Champion - Sierra Leishman - Hyper Luminal Games