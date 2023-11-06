Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The winners of the Scottish Game Awards 2023 have been revealed

The ceremony looked to celebrate the brightest and best in the Scottish game development scene.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Last week was Scottish Games Week 2023, and as part of that annual celebration that looks to highlight the best and brightest in the Scottish video game development scene, the Scottish Game Awards 2023 were also held.

The ceremony looked to celebrate games in a multitude of categories, and now that the event is over and completed, we can tell you all about who has won which award. Here are the winners.


  • Art and Animation - Skye Tales - Puny Astronaut

  • Audio - Eschaton - Jabuga

  • Best Small-Budget Game - The Longest Walk - Alexander Tarvet

  • Best Large-Budget Game - Agatha Christie: Hercule Poirot - The London Case - Blazing Griffin

  • Creativity - Marion's Journey - Chimera Tales

  • Technical Achievement - Viewfinder - Matt Stark

  • Spirit of Scotland - Skye Tales - Puny Astronaut

  • Pure Quality - Blinnk and the Vacuum of Space - Changing Day

  • Best Educational Programme - Online Diploma Programme (Game Design) - Robert Gordon College

  • Best Educator - Dr. Thomas Hainey - University of West Scotland

  • Diversity Champion - Sierra Leishman - Hyper Luminal Games

  • Lifetime Achievement - Mike Dailly

  • Community Spirit Award - Luci Holland

  • Tools and Technology - GameMaker

  • Rising Star - Rach Macpherson - Neon Hive

The winners of the Scottish Game Awards 2023 have been revealed


Loading next content