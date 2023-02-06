Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The winner of the first video game score Grammy has been announced

The brand-new category is dedicated solely to the scores of video games and other interactive mediums.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Stephanie Economou, the composer behind Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, won for the Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media Grammy.

Economou was somewhat of an underdog in this category, which featured big names in video game composition such as Bear McCreary, Richard Jacques, and Christopher Tin, the last of which had previously won a Grammy for Civilisation 4's Baba Yetu.

An experienced composer and violinist Economou made her video game scoring debut for Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Siege of Paris and Dawn of Ragnarok DLCs. Hopefully we'll hear some more of Economou's soundtracks in the future, as this win has proven she's more than capable of making some top-tier video game music.

Thanks, PCGamer.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Related texts



Loading next content