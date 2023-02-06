The winner of the first video game score Grammy has been announced

HQ

Stephanie Economou, the composer behind Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, won for the Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media Grammy.

Economou was somewhat of an underdog in this category, which featured big names in video game composition such as Bear McCreary, Richard Jacques, and Christopher Tin, the last of which had previously won a Grammy for Civilisation 4's Baba Yetu.

An experienced composer and violinist Economou made her video game scoring debut for Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Siege of Paris and Dawn of Ragnarok DLCs. Hopefully we'll hear some more of Economou's soundtracks in the future, as this win has proven she's more than capable of making some top-tier video game music.

Thanks, PCGamer.